Janelle Monáe To Receive SeeHer Award At 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards

Janelle Monae attends the "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" Photocall at Kings Cross Station on December 17, 2022 in London, England.

Janelle Monáe has been announced as the recipient of the SeeHer Award which will be presented during the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards.

As described by the Critics Choice Association, the “SeeHer Award honors a woman who advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes, and pushes boundaries.”

Monáe is the seventh person to receive the honor. Previous awardees include Viola Davis, who was the first honoree, Zendaya, and Halle Berry.

Janelle Monáe attends Netflix’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” U.S. premiere at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

The Dirty Computer musician is being honored for their accomplished career, including being an eight-time Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, producer, performer, and actor. Monáe currently stars in Netflix’s Knives Out sequel, GLASS ONION: A Knives Out Mystery. The 37-year-old also starred in Antebellum, Harriet, and the second installment of Homecoming, among other projects.

They were recently honored as the Suicide Prevention Advocate of the Year by The Trevor Project which supports LGBTQ youth in crisis. Additionally, the “Yoga” performer is a co-chair for When We All Vote and runs their own Fem the Future initiative, empowering young women and girls with the resources and support they need to overcome the challenges associated with growing up in under-resourced communities of color.

It was previously announced that fellow actor Jeff Bridges will receive the Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award at the upcoming ceremony.

The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards will be hosted by Chelsea Handler. The gala will broadcast live on The CW on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET.