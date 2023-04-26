Janet Jackson Concert Pushed Back As Atlanta Hawks Upset Boston Celtics

Janet Jackson’s Together Again Atlanta stop at State Farm Arena has been pushed back a day after the Atlanta Hawks upset the Boston Celtics in Game 5.

According to the NBA, the Hawk’s efforts in rallying back to beat the Celtics 199-117 in the 2023 NBA playoffs sent the series back to the ATL. However, due to the unexpected win, Jackson’s A-Town show must be moved to Friday (April 28). The accommodation will allow Game 6 of the series to be played at SF Arena on Thursday at 8:30 EST.

State Farm Arena issued a statement on its site explaining that all Thursday show tickets will be honored for Friday night. In addition, refunds will be available for fans who cannot attend the new Together Again tour stop.

Jackson was only initially set to perform in Atlanta on Wednesday before the music icon decided to add a second show for the Atliens.

The Velvet Rope musician announced her tour in December 2022. Jackson, 56, announced that she would be taking her talents on a 33-city trek featuring Ludacris as a special guest. Together Again marks her first tour in four years.

“I’m going back on tour, and yes, we will be together again very very soon…I miss you guys so much and I cannot wait to see you,” she expressed on an Instagram Live stream from her official account. The tour celebrates the legendary pop star’s anniversaries for her 50th anniversary in entertainment, 25 years of The Velvet Rope, and 30 years of janet.

Ms. Jackson (if you’re nasty) will also debut new music during her tour.