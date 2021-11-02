Janet Jackson And Justin Timberlake Documentary On Super Bowl Scandal Heading To Hulu And FX

Hulu and FX’s The New York Times Presents series, which previously covered topics like the murder of Breonna Taylor and Britney Spears’s conservatorship, is now set to release a new documentary focusing on the 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show scandal involving Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake, entitled Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson.

Timberlake exposed Jackson’s breast to millions of viewers on network television. However, most of the backlash was geared towards the Rhythm Nation pop star, as opposed to the Justified singer.

The documentary, as reported by Deadline, will focus on “the racial and cultural currents that collided on the Super Bowl stage, and explores how the incident impacted one of the most successful pop musicians in history.”

It will also “feature rare footage and interviews with several people who were at the controls that night in Houston, including NFL and MTV executives, to reconstruct an incident that shook the country and explain how it shaped culture in the decades to follow. With new reporting by The [New York] Times, as well as insights from music industry insiders, cultural critics and members of the Jackson family, the film illuminates the fallout, and CBS boss Les Moonves’s role in it.”

Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson will premiere on Nov. 19.