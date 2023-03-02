Janet Jackson’s Nephew Critiques Aunt’s “Overly Sexualized” Stage Show

Janet Jackson’s nephew TJ Jackson made comments earlier this week garnering a ton of backlash. As the 44-year-old revisited an old concert of his aunt’s on Twitter, he critiqued her erotic performance of the song, “Would You Mind,” in a since-deleted thread.

TJ, the eldest son of Tito Jackson, expressed that her performance was “overly sexualized” and that it represented Black women being “degraded” and “objectified” in a way that he deems unhealthy.

He stated that of all the musical layers of his aunt, “I prefer the ‘That’s The Way Love Goes’ Janet.”

In the mentioned clip, Janet could be seen girating against a fan while also imitating giving oral sex on the subject while he was strapped to a table. Years later, Normani and Teyana Taylor would imitate the same performance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

Youtube Screenshot/ All For You Tour 2002

“I love black women,” TJ added to his Twitter thread. “I wish you would respect the black women we put in our music videos and if you are really serious about making a difference stop supporting the negative image many female black celebs today portray.”

Mentioning Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s super vulgar hit, “WAP” — an acronym for “Wet A** Pu**y — he said, “‘WAP’ was not a good look.”

Since receiving overwhelming response to his thoughts about Ms. Jackson, TJ has removed his entire thread of tweets surrounding his aunt’s sexual performance.

On Wednesday (March 1) in a seven-part tweet, he followed up with, “I decided to delete my entire twitter thread because people either weren’t reading the entire thread or were making wrong inferences and some of the original posts I was responding to were deleted making my replies harder to understand in full context.”

TJ went on to add that he would “never diminish” his aunt and that she is “the greatest female artist, period.” The father-of-two-daughters also added that his reasoning for even commenting on the video was to encourage everyone to “do a better job protecting our girls.” He also mentioned that he doesn’t believe that “many of our music videos today (that are aimed at our kids) empower our girls in the right way.”

Before closing out his thoughts, he clarified that, “Yes I believe women can be sexy and sensual but I do feel there is a line that can be crossed when the message becomes something different and it affects our youth in a different way than you or me can understand.”

Take a look at some of TJ Jackson’s tweets above, and revisit Janet Jackson’s 2002 “Would You Mind” performance below.