Janet Jackson And New Edition Perform In Kentucky Over 2022 Derby Weekend

If you missed out on the two iconic music acts on one bill, there's still another opportunity.

Janet Jackson Kentucky Derby
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Janet Jackson has officially returned to the stage. The acclaimed performer headlined the 85 Degree West Music Festival in Louisville, Ky. on Saturday (May 7) during the 2022 Kentucky Derby Weekend. WLKY reported the concert was the first music showcase at the Lynn Family Stadium, which is traditionally a soccer venue.

“She’s a boss, the standard, the blueprint, a legend, I mean she’s the icon,” said one fan to the news outlet. “How can you not travel all the way from another state to beautiful Louisville, Kentucky to see Ms. Janet Jackson?”

New Edition Kentucky Derby
L–R: Ricky Bell, Bobby Brown, Ralph Tresvant, Ronnie DeVoe, Michael Bivins, and Johnny Gill of New Edition attend the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame Crown Jewel of Excellence Induction Ceremony and Celebration Brunch on Feb. 17, 2022 in Atlanta. Moses Robinson/Getty Images for the Black Music & Entertainment Walk Of Fame

Additionally, WHAS11 reported celebrities such as Tyler Perry and Yvette Nicole Brown joined the audience.

“I could not miss Janet, New Edition on one ticket, one show, one night—this is everything,” remarked Brown according to the news station. “We’re all fans. Everybody’s a fan of these people and it’s just really nice to come out and celebrate them and support them and to be able to wave at your friend and be like, ‘I came.'”

As the show went on, video clips of Janet Jackson and New Edition hitting the stage and delivering top-notch performances began to circulate on social media platforms. If fans missed out on the two music acts on one bill, there’s still another opportunity. Both Miss Jackson and New Edition are set to headline the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans this summer. Until then, watch clips of the Kentucky Derby performances below.

