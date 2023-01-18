Janet Jackson Sued By Business Managers For Alleged “Unpaid Services”

Janet Jackson is being sued by business managers for “unpaid services.”

As per The Blast, Jackson and her companies are being legally pursued by David Weise and Associates for breech of contract after entering into a “business management services agreement” with them in August of 2017. Allegedly, the Velvet Rope singer owes the company a total of $238,593.88 due to their heavy involvement in her career.

Weise and Assoc., which offers “sophisticated concierge-style services” has deemed itself, “the largest business management firm in the country,” working “alongside the world’s top artists in music, film, and television, as well as athletes, executives, entrepreneurs, and other high achievers.”

Janet Jackson performs during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2009 in New York City. Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Neither Janet, nor her team, has responded to these claims.

The 56-year-old was sued once before in 2018 along with her brother Randy Jackson by her former manager, Danny O’Donovan. He alleged that the siblings hired him for the State of the World Tour, but was never paid for his services.

Reportedly, he was supposed to be paid $25,000 per month, but The Jacksons ended his payments shortly after working with him. For a total of 17 months, he claimed to have only been paid for the first five. O’Donovan sought out $300,000 from the musicians.

Janet is actually set to start touring this year in April, which is sure to bring in a load of money.

Along with special guest Ludacris, Janet will embark on a 37-city trek for the Together Again Tour after a four-year break from the road.

“I’m going back on tour and yes, we will be together again very very soon…I miss you guys so much and I cannot wait to see you,” she initially expressed on Instagram before adding four more dates in Hollywood, Fla., Atlanta, New York and Allentown, Pa.

She added, “Thank you guys for showing this tour so much LUV. Because of you, we had to add more dates.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will celebrate her 50th anniversary of being in entertainment, 25 years of The Velvet Rope, and 30 years of janet. Fans can purchase tickets to the anticipated tour here.