Jay Ellis Marries Nina Senicar At Floral Wedding In Tuscany

Insecure and Top Gun: Maverick actor Jay Ellis has married his fiancée, actress and model Nina Senicar. The two tied the knot at the Villa Mangiacane—an estate surrounded by vineyards and olive groves in a small town called San Casciano—in the Tuscany region of Italy on Saturday (July 9).

Although the newlyweds have been married for a few weeks, the internet is finally seeing the beautiful photos from their joyous garden wedding. On Monday (July 18), the actor posted a photo of the couple holding hands and gazing adoringly on his Instagram account with a simple caption: “July 9th, 2022… Per sempre [blue heart emoji].”

With a wild-flower, earth-toned floral theme, the lovebirds happily said, “I Do,” with their young daughter serving as an adorable flower girl tossing petals down the aisle. Close friends and family joined together as the Ellises celebrated their union. Attendees included Glen Powell, Prentice Penny, Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Anna Kendrick, DeRay McKesson, and Ego Nwodim–amongst many more.

According to Vogue, Ellis made his grand entrance before awaiting smiles. Shortly after he was followed by his best men and the couple’s closest family members.

“There was a moment when I was standing there in front of everyone waiting for the giant wrought iron gates to open and to see Nina but the moment kept going and going,” Ellis told the fashion magazine. “So I yelled out, ‘Baby, you coming?’ There was another beat or two after where Nina didn’t answer, so I turned to the crowd and said, ‘I guess that’s a no, there’s a space up here if anybody wants to get married today.’ And in perfect timing as everyone laughed Nina yelled out, ‘I’m coming baby!’ Everyone laughed at us and then the gate opened and I was in awe when I saw Nina in her dress for the first time.”

Senicar, who walked down the aisle to a live quartet playing Frank Ocean’s “Thinkin Bout You,” revealed, “I was very emotional and tried really hard not to cry. Honestly, I didn’t see anybody else but Jay—I was so focused on his eyes and just being present.”

Ellis and Senicar met in 2015 at a bar in Los Angeles through their mutual friend, creative director Tony Mancilla. He also ordained their wedding. Ellis—who has notably acted in HBO’s Insecure as Lawrence and more recently the role of “Payback” in Top Gun: Maverick—proposed to actress and model Nina seminar on Dreamland Beach in Bali in January 2019.

The two welcomed their first child, a baby girl Nora Grace, back in November of 2019. You can see more photos from their wedding over at Vogue.