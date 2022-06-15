Jay-Z And Blue Ivy Have Courtside Daddy-Daughter Time At The NBA Finals

Amongst many celebrities attending Game 5 of the NBA Finals, music mogul and part-owner of the Brooklyn Nets, Jay-Z, was spotted courtside with his Grammy Award-winning daughter Blue Ivy Carter as the Boston Celtics faced off against the Golden State Warriors.

Both sporting black and white–and Blue portraying the perfect blend of her parents’ facial features–social media flooded with reactions when the Jumbotron caught the duo on the big screen. Wearing a black “brown skin girl” slogan tee with matching sweats, a leather jacket, and black and white Nike dunks, Blue seemed to show a bit of pre-teen embarrassment when her dad used that moment to show his first-born some affection.

Jay-Z is in the crowd with his daughter Blue Ivy ? pic.twitter.com/aP6VIhuazM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 14, 2022

Laughing it off, Jay threw up the peace sign, then gave his “mini-me” a hug and kiss on the cheek. However, the fabulous Blue had to let her dad know that his hug was a bit much for her beautiful locks of hair. In the above clip, she can be seen mouthing the words, “Dad, my hair.”

The Blueprint icon may have been able to make up for accidentally tugging on Blue’s hair when he was able to get her a free T-shirt and handshake from the Golden State chef himself, Stephen Curry.

Blue and Jay-Z can be seen waiting along the walkway for Curry to pass through, as he stops to hug Jay-Z and personally hand Blue a T-shirt.

Courtesy of Jim Poorten/NBA

At only 10 years old, Blue Ivy has already worked with both her mom, Beyoncé, and dad in the studio– something that most musicians can’t say. Featuring on Bey’s Grammy-awarded “Brown Skin Girl” and Jay’s “Glory” in the first moments after she was born, Blue has never been a stranger to her celebrity status. Now sharing some of the spotlight with her younger siblings, Rumi and Sir, the Carter kids are bound to do great things like their parents.

Check out what social media thought of the adorable daddy-daughter time caught on the big screen below:

Blue Ivy being so unimpressed by her VERY impressive parents will always be funny, they taking bout "24x grammy winner" and she like YOU ON MY HAIR DAD??? — The Great Negro (@jiggyjayy2) June 14, 2022

To us: Jay Z, the all time rap legend

To Blue Ivy: embarrassing dad pic.twitter.com/yOsIpBUVyz — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 14, 2022

What you mean to say is “Blue Ivy is in the crowd with her father Jay-Z ?” pic.twitter.com/DSbKKocGzG — ???????? (@papyfaye1) June 14, 2022

I love that no matter how famous you are, your daughter is going to be like “ dad you’re so corny cut it out ” ???? she’s such a beautiful girl! — Heather Doyle (@heathermdoyle) June 14, 2022

Blue looking just like her Mama. I love how she reacted to this, cause that’s what all kids do. Every kid has that embarrassing moment of why wit their parents. No matter how famous, it gives a since of normalcy for me. — #Mr695Himself JohnnyBeltwayBarz (@beltwaybarz695) June 14, 2022

Beyoncé in 2007 x Blue Ivy in 2022 ?? pic.twitter.com/WniNQEw5H8 — ⭒ Ray | LETITBEY | ⭒ (@glorihrious) June 14, 2022