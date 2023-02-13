Jay-Z And Blue Ivy Have Daddy-Daughter Time At Super Bowl LVII

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy enjoyed some more public daddy-daughter time on Sunday night (Feb. 12) at Super Bowl LVII. The Brooklyn rapper and his eldest daughter took photos on the field while enjoying the championship game.

Both wore hoodies to the Glendale, Ariz. showdown. While “Mr. Carter” opted for a Roc Nation branded piece for the anticipated event, the “Brown Skin Girl” was styled in a black outerwear jacket with a t-shirt featuring a black and white picture of Tupac. With dark shades as an accessory, the 11-year-old added a snapback hat to top off her outfit.

Lil Uzi Vert, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter attend Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Lil Uzi Vert and Blue Ivy Carter attend Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Among those who were able to catch a moment with Blue and Hov include Lil Uzi Vert, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, and Hell’s Kitchen chef Gordon Ramsay.

Their time on the field was not complete without Blue Ivy getting some pictures without her famous father. However, the 53-year-old’s skills did come in handy as he was tasked with capturing his daughter’s best poses as she smiled in the Philadelphia Eagles’ end zone.

Jay-Z’s presence at Super Bowl LVII was not just to enjoy the showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Roc Nation, along with Jesse Collins, served as executive producers for the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show starring Rihanna. Additionally, Roc Nation served as the strategic entertainment advisors of the live performance.

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment” expressed the “Run This Town” rapper in a press statement.

Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

In her performance that was believed to end her musical performance hiatus, Rihanna, 34, revealed she is pregnant with her second child. The Anti singer and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child, a son, in May 2022. Watch Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime debut on YouTube.