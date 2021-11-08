Jay-Z Defends Dave Chappelle Amid ‘The Closer’ Controversy

Jay-Z and Dave Chappelle pose backstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony on Oct. 30, 2021 in Cleveland.

Jay-Z has come out in defense of Dave Chappelle amid the backlash he’s facing in the wake of his recent Netflix special The Closer, deeming the comedian “super brave” and a “genius” during a live group chat on Twitter Spaces this past Friday (Nov. 5).

“I think that Dave is super brave and super genius,” said Hov of his friend and “Threats” collaborator. “If you spend time with him, he’s brilliant.” Referring to Chappelle’s comedy as “true art,” he continued, adding, “But I think that what happens with true art is it has to cause conversation. And, you know, sometimes it’s gonna be abrasive and sometimes it’s gonna be off-putting to folks. But it opens up an opportunity to have a dialogue about, you know, whatever the issue is.”

While Jay admitted to being perturbed by some of Chappelle’s commentary during the special, revealing it “pushed a lot of buttons,” he attributed the comedian’s penchant for addressing controversial and sensitive topics to his agency as a creative and the courage that’s required to fully express one’s self.

“When you’re making great art, you have to be fearless and you have to create something that you believe in, and that’s what it’s about,” explained Jay-Z.

Chappelle caused a firestorm of critique and condemnation for comments made in The Closer that many deemed transphobic, which prompted employees at Netflix to stage a walkout in protest of the streaming service’s refusal to remove the special from its platform.

