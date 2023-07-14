JAY-Z Exhibition Celebrating His Career Arrives At Brooklyn Public Library

Roc Nation CEO, Desiree Perez and Jay-Z attend The Book of HOV: A TRIBUTE EXHIBITION HONORING JAY-Z at Brooklyn Public Library’s Central Library on July 13, 2023 in New York City.

JAY-Z’s storied career will be immortalized with an immersive exhibition at the Brooklyn Public Library. The free limited-time exhibit titled “The Book of HOV” opened on Friday (July 14) and features rare artifacts, timeless photos, and art installations based on the pivotal landmarks and albums associated with the Brooklynite.

The new space will also feature a replica of Baseline Studios — the recording studio where the hitmaker, né Shawn Carter, recorded classic albums such as The Blueprint, The Black Album, and more. Other installations include Dan Tobin Smith’s art collage that served as the cover of Carter’s 11th studio album, The Blueprint 3.

“The Book of HOV” will also highlight his much-discussed business career outside of music. These exploits include serving as co-owner of the Brooklyn Nets, establishing TIDAL into a competitive streaming platform, and building Armand de Brignac champagne and D’USSE Cognac into multi-billion-dollar premium brands.

The museum was described in a press release as a “surprise” event for Jay and his fans while paying homage to the man’s “global impact as a musician, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and disruptor.”

“The Book Of HOV aims to attract new visitors and patrons to BPL and supports the mission to bring unique programming to the public through the library, one of the borough’s most democratic civic institutions and an integral part of the community that provides knowledge, literacy, programs, and services for all,” the press release reads.

Additionally, Roc Nation teamed up with the BPL to craft 13 new limited edition library cards, each a tribute to an album in the emcee’s expansive catalog. Fans can obtain exclusive cards at the Central Library and Marcy Library beginning July 14. Hov’s unique cards will be available at library branches throughout Brooklyn beginning Monday (August 7).

And the collaboration between Roc Nation and the BPL doesn’t end there. The entertainment agency will also contribute to the library’s vinyl and book collection, and an undisclosed monetary donation.

“Roc Nation will also provide every record that has ever been sampled within Carter’s extensive body of work to Brooklyn Public Library’s vinyl collection; as well as a large selection of books to both Central Library and Marcy Library. In addition, as part of its support for library programming and initiatives, Roc Nation will be providing a monetary donation to BPL,” the press release states.