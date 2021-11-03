Jay-Z Joins Instagram To Promote ‘The Harder They Fall’

Producer Shawn Carter, aka Jay-Z, attends 'The Harder They Fall' World Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 6, 2021 in London.

Jay-Z has officially joined Instagram with a grid post promoting the film The Harder They Fall set to premiere on Netflix on Wednesday (Nov. 3.) following its release in select theaters on Oct. 22nd. The Brooklyn rapper serves as the film’s producer and was heavily involved in the movie’s soundtrack where he appears on multiple songs.

After fans of the “Big Pimpin'” rapper caught wind of his presence on the platform, the follows began. Gaining more than one million followers overnight, the only page followed by the rapper belongs to his wife, Beyoncé. Jay-Z is the only account followed by the “Partition” singer as well after she previously followed zero accounts.

Jay-Z is relatively quiet on Twitter, another social media platform with a verified Shawn Carter account. On the platform, he shares updates and news every few months, or every few years depending on his own accomplishments. Most recently, he took to Twitter to amend his speech while being inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame.

In my excitement , I failed to prize, and acknowledge JAZ-O, he was the hometown hero that made the dream tangible . Thank you good man… ok let me lose this password for another year or so . Thank you all again , incredibly humbled by your love . — Mr. Carter (@sc) October 31, 2021

Hov’s first Instagram post (and only for now) is directly related to a career move, as one could expect from the businessman. He uploaded the promotional poster for The Harder They Fall, with the movie title as the caption, and did not share anything else.

According to the Western film’s logline, “Outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy, Rufus Buck (Idris Elba), is being released from prison, so he reunites his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge.”

Jay-Z and Jeymes Samuel attend a special screening of “The Harder They Fall” at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Oct. 13, 2021, in Los Angeles. Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix

“I loved Westerns so much growing up that when they invented Google I began to research all these great characters that we never got to learn about through movies,” said the director, writer, producer, and composer of The Harder They Fall, Jeymes Samuel in a press statement. “After this movie, no one will ever say there were no people of color in the Old West. So we had to remember as we were making this movie: it would be fun to make but also a true historical statement. Black people, Asian people, all people of color, and women deserve a film like this that is done on an epic scale.”

The film is Samuel’s feature directorial debut. The Harder They Fall also stars Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, RJ Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., Deon Cole, and Regina King. Watch the trailer below: