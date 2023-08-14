Jay-Z Said This About Killer Mike’s New Album, ‘Michael’

Killer Mike opened up about what Jay-Z thought of his latest album, during a recent episode of Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast. The Atlanta emcee revealed that he sent Hov an advanced copy of Michael which he responded with praise.

“As I was making the record, we sent it to him early and he sent back some real positive notes. He sent back a great compliment. He was like, ‘It feels like I went to my cousin’s house and watched a movie.’ I was really honored. I think it was about a year ago he sent that comment. And we delivered.

“I be tripping out now when I wake up, get up, moving around and see a text from him just out of nowhere,” he said. “Like, ‘Peace God. I see what you did. Just sending some encouragement your way.’ He’s still a very grounded, cool human being. I appreciate all the love and encouragement.”

Later in the conversation, the raptivist also spoke about the pair’s 2002 collaboration, “Poppin Tags,” and how that song landed on The Blueprint 2. The entertainer, né Michael Santiago Render, disclosed that the song’s original version had him behind Jay’s verse, but things were changed before its release.

“I was on the tour bus with Outkast, and Big [Boi] came and said, ‘Aye, Hov just called. He said he got this feature, ‘Poppin Tags.” I told him, ‘I don’t think Dre really wanna do no features right now.’ He said, ‘No, I want the young boy. Killer Mike!'”

“Originally, I was right behind Jay, and if you hear it, they clipped it,” Render added. “I think they put Twista between us. Because I think I showed the f**k out.”

Killer Mike released his latest LP on June 16, 2023. Michael features guest verses from CeeLo Green, Mozzy, Young Thug, 6lack, Eryn Allen Kane, Jagged Edge, André 3000, Future, Currensy, El-P, and more.

Watch his interview with My Expert Opinion above.