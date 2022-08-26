Skip to main content
Jay-Z Speaks On Meek Mill Leaving Roc Nation In “God Did” Verse

In Hov fashion, the response arrives in the form of rap lyrics.

Shawn Carter attends the Los Angeles premiere of "The Harder They Fall" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Jay-Z has finally addressed Meek Mill’s departure from Roc Nation. Hov made a guest appearance on DJ Khaled’s GOD DID and lent a verse on the titular track. On the eight-minute song, which also features Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and John Legend, Jay-Z speaks his mind for over 4 minutes and begins by speaking about Hip-Hop’s few billionaires, adding LeBron James to the list. 

“Hov did, please, Lord forgive me for what the stove did/ Nobody touched the billi’ until Hov did,” Jay-Z confidently rhymes. “How many billionaires can come from Hov crib? Huh/I count three, me, Ye and Rih/Bron’s a Roc boy, so four, technically.”

Towards the tail-end of his verse, he discusses his feelings regarding Meek, revealing there could never be any hard feelings towards the emcee. 

“Me and Meek could never beef. I freed that ni**a from a whole bid, Hov did,” the rapper boasts during his 4-minute verse. 

The verse arrives in the aftermath of Meek Mill’s departure from Roc Nation after a decade together. On July 11, Meek took to social media to clear the air surrounding his departure, declaring the move was mutual

“All I seen today was meek and roc part ways. I’m personally handling my own business, so I can take risk and grow,” Mill clarified in his first of a series of tweets. “We came to that agreement together. I have a label deal with Roc for my artist, and I got reform super tied with them and many other investments wit Jigga.”

Listen to DJ Khaled’s GOD DID in its entirety below. 

