Gloria Carter, Jay-Z’s Mom, Marries Longtime Partner With Crème De La Crème Guestlist

Jay-Z’s mother, Gloria Carter, tied the knot with her longtime partner Roxanne Wiltshire on Sunday night (July 2), TMZ reports. According to photos captured by paparazzi, the ceremony was filled with top stars, including Tyler Perry, Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Robin Roberts and more.

The newlywed couple reportedly held their wedding in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City. Per outlet, Gloria wore an embroidered white blazer with gray pants as Roxanne donned a gorgeous white and silver sequin gown.

Guests also came in style, as Beyoncé showed off her stunning dress on Instagram. The Renaissance impresario sported a nude gown paired with a feathered, peach-colored jacket, and a same-colored handbag. Blue Ivy donned a sage green silk gown as Jay-Z wore a navy blue tuxedo.

In 2017, Gloria spoke with the D’Usse Friday podcast, where she recalled the moment she revealed her truth to her son.

“I was sitting there and I was telling him one day. I just finally started telling him who I was,” she started. “Besides your mother, this is the person that I am, you know? This is the life that I lived. So my son started actually, like, tearing because he was like, ‘That had to be a horrible life, Ma.’ I was like, ‘My life was never horrible. It was just different.'”

“So that made him want to do a song about it,” she added.

The beloved MC opened up about his mother’s sexuality on his 4:44 track “Smile” the same year.

“Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian/ Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian/ Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate/ Society shame and the pain was too much to take/ Cried tears of joy when you fell in love/Don’t matter to me if it’s a him or her/I just wanna see you smile through all the hate/Marie Antoinette, baby, let ’em eat cake,” the 53-year-old Grammy-winner rapped.

A year later, Hov interviewed with David Letterman on Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction series. In the segment, Jay further detailed shedding tears of joy when his mother told him that she had fallen in love with someone.

“Imagine having to live your life as someone else and you think you’re protecting your kids,” he explained. “For her to sit in front of me and tell me ‘I think I love someone,’ I really cried…I cried because I was so happy for her that she was free.”

Congratulations Gloria Carter and Roxanne Wiltshire!