Jay-Z Refuses To Sign Bootlegged Version Of ‘The Black Album’

Shawn Carter attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "The Harder They Fall" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021.

Jay-Z has refused to sign a fan’s bootleg version of one of his albums.

In a video released on Wednesday (Dec. 14) by The Hollywood Fix, the emcee is seen showing love to his fans, giving out his signature to a litany of lucky supporters.

As Hov makes his rounds and declares that he’s only signing a couple more LPs, he comes across a bootlegged version of The Black Album and hilariously declines to show it love. “That one ain’t even real,” Jay-Z gibes before walking away, with the camera deadpanning on the inauthentic record.

The fan’s record, entitled The Black Album Revisited was crafted by underground producer Big Ghost Ltd, in 2018. Big Ghost’s bootleg features Hov’s Black Album vocals over beats from the acclaimed musician.

Jay reacted similarly in July 2021 when a fan handed him a baseball to sign. The “God Did” emcee was videotaped, walking out of a building and making his way into his car. After he signs a couple of albums, a woman appears with a baseball hoping to get blessed with his signature but is ultimately turned down by the rapper. “I don’t play baseball,” Shawn Carter quipped before disappearing into the black suburban.

Elsewhere, Carter, 53, and Roc Nation have joined a group of investors looking to build a casino in Times Square, reports The New York Post.

Hov and his full-service entertainment and management agency have partnered with SL Green and Caesars Entertainment. The investors are planning to bring the casino to the 1515 Broadway office owned by SL Green.

SL Green revealed Jay and Roc’s addition to the investor group on Monday (Dec. 5), revealing that Hov’s agency would be the official entertainment partner in the purported deal.