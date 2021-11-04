Jay-Z Gives Advice On Success To 11-Year-Old Brooklyn Reporter

Inductee Jay-Z speaks onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Oct. 30, 2021 in Cleveland.

Known for the wealth of wisdom and game he’s provided through his music and interviews, words of advice from Jay-Z are invaluable.

During a recent interview with Jazlyn aka Jazzy—an aspiring 11-year-old reporter from Bushwick, Brooklyn, who’s previously spoken with stars like Nas, Derek Jeter, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and others—the “Can’t Knock The Hustle” rapper dropped some jewels about achieving success and following your dreams.

“Believe in yourself, even before anyone else believes in you,” the 51-year-old told Jazzy. “You’ve got to have ultimate confidence, like you do. You’re very confident. And just believe in yourself.”

The exchange was shared by Jazzy on her Instagram page, with the caption, “The ? @jayz shares a few tips for success with me & other kids watching. … Thanks so much for sharing time with me.”

Aside from his appearance on Jazzy’s IG page, Hov has been making waves on the social media platform while promoting the forthcoming film The Harder They Fall, which he co-executive produced.

After creating an Instagram account for the first time in six years and going as far as trading follows with wife Beyonce, the Brooklyn legend promptly deleted the page, much to the dismay of fans who were looking for Hov to give a closer glimpse into his world through the photo and video sharing app. However, you can still catch occasional insights from Jay on Facebook and Twitter, the only social media platforms he currently has accounts on.