Jay-Z’s Alleged Son Taking Paternity Battle To Supreme Court

Jay-Z proudly claims his three children with Beyoncé, but he has also been engaged in an ongoing battle with a potential fourth. His alleged first son is taking their decades-spanning paternity case to the Supreme Court.

Rymir Satterthwaite, who has been claiming to be the 53-year-old’s son for decades, spoke with The Daily Mail on Monday (May 8) to discuss what he is seeking from this process. “This is not going to be over until justice is served,” Satterthwaite said. “I just want to live my life and, when it is all said and done, I hope that JAY-Z would want to be a part of my life, if that is God’s will.”

“I won’t stop fighting for this until I win,” he continued. “And I will win because the law is on our side.” Rymir is hoping that the court documents associated with this case will be unsealed so that he can continue pursuing the justice he seeks.

Rymir Satterthwaite’s mother claims she had sex with Jay-Z in the 1990s and had reportedly been battling him in court since 2012. Allegedly, her attorney was “best friends and neighbors” with the 4:44 artist’s lawyer, and the two collaborated to get the case thrown out.

It was an especially unfortunate happening, as, per what Rymir told The Sun, they were not looking for the billionaire to pony up any money, which he claims is still the case.

“My whole thing was just to see who my father was and honestly I get my own money. I work two jobs, I take care of my own business.”