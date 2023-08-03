JAY-Z Buys Fan’s Beyoncé Paintings After Seeing Them On The News

Beyonce Knowles-Carter and Jay-Z attend the European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England.

JAY-Z has been very open about his love for art over the last decade. The 53-year-old rapper poured into the upcoming artist community by purchasing a painting of Beyoncé after seeing it on the news.

Lauryn Michele attended Bey’s Saturday (July 29) show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., as part of the Renaissance World Tour and did not come empty-handed. The young artist brought canvases adorned with her reimagining of the “Love On Top” artist, which were so impressive that she was featured on NBC News.

Evidently, the 4:44 creator caught wind of her talent and invited Michele to the Sunday (July 30) show. There, he purchased the three paintings of his wife, and the painter commemorated the moment with a TikTok. “POV: you were on the news and JAY-Z bought your paintings,” she wrote in her Monday (July 31) post. Check out the clip below.

JAY-Z has been making big plans with his money, as Football365 reported earlier this week that the billionaire is interested in placing a bid on a Premier League soccer team. The rapper will move forward with his plan to acquire the Tottenham Hotspurs if the team’s current owner Joe Lewis doesn’t succeed in his current fraud case.

“More than a few of the very top clubs there – like Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea – are now under U.S. ownership and Jay would jump at the chance of a controlling interest at board level somewhere with the global reach of Spurs,” a source told Football365.

Hov is of course no stranger to being aligned with sports franchises. He once held a minority stake in the Brooklyn Nets, formerly the New Jersey Nets, from 2004 to 2013. He sold his share to former Nets star and head coach Jason Kidd for $500,000, per reports.