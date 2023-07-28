Jazmine Sullivan Shares Soulful Rendition Of “The Way We Were” In Honor Of Late Mother

Jazmine Sullivan is still grieving the loss of mother Pam Sullivan, whom she revealed passed away earlier this week. Like many artists, she is now using her gift to process the pain, sharing a heartfelt rendition of Barbra Streisand classic “The Way We Were” on social media in honor of the late matriarch.

Within the clip posted to her Instagram Stories Friday morning, the Philly native can be heard hitting her signature runs as her voice floats above a piano accompaniment.

“U probably said at the time I was over singing, which I was,” Sullivan, 36, captioned the clip dedicated to her mom. “Told me to hold some more notes, told me my tone was enuf! Took this and refined it. [Who’s] gonna fix me now mommy?” she concluded before adding a teary-eyed emoji.

The singer initially revealed the tragic news in an Instagram post Monday that read, “I don’t have the words yet mommy. So for now I’ll say thank you thank you thank you. Rest now butterfly 10/26/58- 07/22/23 [broken heart emoji].”

While an official cause of death is currently unknown, Pam was diagnosed with inflammatory breast cancer in October 2019.

Sullivan was immediately met with condolences from fans and her industry peers, including fellow R&B star Tyrese, who shared within her comment section, “My most sincere condolences to you Jazmine…. I’m so sorry you and your family are dealing with this….. I know this feeling of losing a mother all too well…. Prayers, love light and even more prayers…. Invite Jesus into your most intimate and vulnerable places and spaces…. Praise God amen….. RIP Mother.”

Other well-wishers included Quinta Brunson, Issa Rae, Amber Riley, Ella Mai, Snoop Dogg, and more.

Sullivan is currently scheduled to make her headline debut at 2023 AFROPUNK Brooklyn August 26-27, with additional performances by Joey Bada$$, Vince Staples, Toby Nwigwe, Baby Tate, Durand Bernarr, Madison McFerrin, and more.