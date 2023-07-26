J. Cole Talks State Of Hip-Hop, Meditation On Kevin Hart’s ‘Hart To Heart’

J. Cole asserts that women in Hip-Hop are doing the most exciting work in the game right now.

During the latest episode of Kevin Hart’s Hart to Heart Peacock series, the comedian asked Jermaine his opinion on the “state of rap.” The North Carolina emcee expressed that the game is in a good place right now, but it’s “in a whole different ball game” with women leading the charge.

As he continued bigging up the ladies in the game, he detailed how, growing up, it seemed as if there “could only be one” woman in Hip-Hop. But in today’s rap-scape, there was enough limelight for all the women to shine on the mic.

“I think it’s fire. It’s a whole different ball game. Whole different crop of young superstars and styles,” the GRAMMY award-winning rapper told Kevin. “I think, to me the… I’ve been feeling like this for, maybe, a year or two. I hate to say it, almost because it sounds like pandering, but I do think, there’s a lot of fire female rappers.”

HART TO HEART — “J Cole” Episode 305 — Pictured: J Cole Photo by: Peacock

“I feel like they doing some of the most exciting [music] commercially. They giving us a lot of fire moments. I feel like that’s something that wasn’t around when we was growing up. There was always one. There could never be more than one [woman]. Now, it’s like, we getting moments, and moments, and moments. I think that’s hard.”

Elsewhere in the discussion, Cole opened up about his relationship with his mental health, specifically meditation. The Dreamville head honcho spoke about how a new publicist helped him find his way back to the individualized technique.

“So I got with this new publicist, Kathryn Frazier, and she’s [an] amazing woman. She was telling me how she was into meditation, transcendental meditation. And I had flirted with it in my early twenties, practice it a little bit..didn’t know what I was doing, but had a nice little experience. But I didn’t dive into it. But mind you, her telling me about that was coinciding with me, realizing, yo, something, something’s going on.

J. Cole’s journey eventually led him to self-governing his actions online, such as limiting his social media use, for the betterment of his mental stability.

“I had set rules for myself. One was like, ‘bro, you can’t go on social media no more’…Nobody’s there to be like, don’t Google yourself. Don’t search your name,” he added. “I had set some rules for myself, some baseline rules like, yo, don’t go on Twitter. Don’t read your replies.That’s rule number one. Number two, when you’re creating, you got to create from a pure place only. That was a rule I set for myself. Everything has to only be truly what you feel in your heart.”

The latest episode of Kevin Hart’s Hart to Heart series will begin streaming on Thursday (July 27) on Peacock.

Watch a sneak peek of J. Cole’s sit-down with Kevin Hart above.