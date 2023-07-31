Boardwalk Pictures Announces Jean-Michel Basquiat ‘King Pleasure’ Documentary

Jean - Michel Basquiat at the surprise birthday party for Susanne Bartsch at the Rainbow Roof, at Steven Greenberg's office, 30 Rockefeller Plaza. Thursday, September 19, 1985.

A new project exploring the genius of Jean-Michel Basquiat has been announced by Boardwalk Pictures. According to Deadline, the feature documentary titled King Pleasure comes from the production company and Quinn Wilson, former creative director for Lizzo. Wilson will direct the non-fiction film.

The family and estate of the late artist have granted the team access to archival material and original works of art for a mash-up of never-before-seen home movies, notebooks, photographs, animation, and interviews.

Jean-Michel Basquiat’s ‘Museum Security (Broadway Meltdown)’ painting estimated at 7-9 million GBP is displayed at Christie’s ahead of their Post War and Contemporary art sale on February 8, 2013 in London, England. Christie’s will hold an evening sale of these works on February 13, 2013 and a day sale on February 14, 2013. Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

“I have been fortunate enough to gain an intimate understanding of Jean-Michel through the stories and recollections shared by his sisters and stepmother,” expressed Wilson.

“We have discovered a story that cracks the narrative of what we know about the prolific artist. Through his previously unseen artwork, thoughts, and memorabilia, we’ve uncovered a history that shatters the conventional understanding of this icon and I look forward to doing justice to his life’s story and shining a light on him not only as an artist, but as a man.”

Jean-Michel Basquiat and friend attend the party at the Palladium, designed by Japanese architect Arata Isozaki and filled with art installations and Azzedine Alaia designed black costumes for the staff on May 15, 1985 in New York…Article title: ‘Eye: And Now, The Palladium Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images

“Jean-Michel understood that art lives on beyond generations and that after his death, his art would continue to reveal new layers of meaning to our shared human experience,” added Lisane Basquiat and Jeanine Heriveaux, sisters of the acclaimed painter.

“With so many false depictions and narratives surrounding the life of our brother, we’re thrilled to recenter the legacy of the Jean-Michel we knew and loved dearly. We have no doubt the Boardwalk team and impeccably talented Quinn Wilson will reclaim his story with a beautiful, intimate, and powerful new documentary.”

King Pleasure is set to be produced by Boardwalk Studio’s President Jordan Wynn, Andrew Fried, and Dane Lillegard, alongside Wilson and Ileen Gallagher. Executive producers include Jeanine Heriveaux, Lisane Basquiat, Anthony Konigbagbe, Katherine Oliver, Lindsay Firestone, James Cunningham, and Emi Stewart.

“Jean-Michel Basquiat was one of the most electric artists of all time. He left behind a body of work that continues to inspire and capture the imagination of people from all walks of life,” detailed Wynn.

“We are honored that Lisane and Jeanine and the rest of the Basquiat family have granted us such incredible access to their trove of materials and we are excited to collaborate with Quinn who has a dazzling vision for an intimate and emotional portrait of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s life.”