Jeannie Mai Jenkins Reveals Gender Of Newborn Baby: “We Were Shocked”

Jeannie Mai Jenkins revealed the gender of her and her husband Jeezy’s newborn baby to her co-hosts on the daytime show The Real. With Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, and guest co-host Tommy Davidson, she also discussed how she feels being a girl mom and what motherhood means to her.

“I am very excited to share that Monaco Mai Jenkins is a girl!” she revealed.

Houghton exclaimed, “Didn’t I say it? I know it sounds so dumb, but I really wanted you to have a girl! I don’t know why?”

Jenkins replied, “I understand, and we talked about it. We talked about bonding with a girl, the choices of fashion for a girl, all the things that we love being a woman, so I get it. Adrienne, I totally thought of you, when I was like, ‘What?’ We were shocked, because everybody thought it was a boy. I want to say to all moms out there, the superstitions, like, how high your belly is, and you know, what your skin is like, all those things aren’t true. Throw ‘em out the window, I’m telling you, none of them are true.”

The new mom continued to open up about her excitement to raise a daughter, sharing, “I’m still just so overwhelmed with, you know.”

The 43-year-old continued, “I can’t explain to you how many visions jumped into my head this moment I put that little girl into my hands. I thought about my relationship with [my own mother] Mama Mai. That already, I can’t wait to have that bond with Monaco. I also thought about all the things that I didn’t learn as a little girl, that I can’t wait to teach my daughter now. There’s just so many reasons why raising a little girl is such an honor to me. I would have been happy with anything, but to have Monaco, I can’t tell you, I feel chosen. It’s emotional and I can’t wait to raise a really strong, loving, empathetic, humorous, fashionable, fly, little girl.”

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai attend the Badgley Mischka front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on Feb. 8, 2020 in New York City. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Badgley Mischka

Baby Monaco Mai Jenkins is Jeannie’s first child with Jeezy. She confirmed the birth baby on Instagram on Jan. 11, without revealing details on the gender or the infant’s name.

“I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family,” wrote Mai on Instagram. “Baby Jenkins is here.”

Watch the gender reveal on The Real below.