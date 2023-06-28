Jeezy Honored With Atlanta Champion Award For Community Impact

Jeezy has been awarded the Spirit of the League Champion Award at Atlanta’s annual Urban League of Greater Atlanta luncheon. According to Atlanta News First, the Snowman was celebrated for his philanthropic and social impact in his hometown. Jeezy, né Jay Jenkins, called the award an “honor” and detailed his love for the ATL.

“I am honored to have been chosen for the Champion Award by Nancy Flake Johnson and the Urban League of Greater Atlanta,” the rapper said in an official statement.

“The dedication and diligence that are demonstrated through the programs they provide assistance for to our underserved communities set a standard of excellence that we should all thrive to duplicate. I look forward to bridging the gap and doing my part to provide support to those in need.”

Nancy Flake Johnson, President and CEO of the ULGA, also spoke about the Champion Award, explaining why the Thug Motivation 101 rapper was selected for the accolade.

“Jeezy is a Georgia boy. He lived a street life at a young age and talked about how he turned his life around,” Johnson stated. “The Urban League of Greater Atlanta have really celebrated clients that go through our program, go through obstacles, take control of their lives, and give back to their community. Those who go through a lot of adversity, succeeded, and still give back to their community. That’s why we chose Jeezy to be the recipient.”

The 45-year-old recently announced he would discuss how he overcame these obstacles in his first book, Adversity For Sale. Jeezy revealed the book in mid-June 2023, describing the literature as dedicated to “all my day ones and everybody that’s been down with me since the beginning. This is the greatest story never told.”

“Jeezy will use parts of his story to illustrate some rules and principles he’s used to get him through his darkest days and keep him going, even when it felt impossible to go any further, and the odds stacked against him felt insurmountable,” a press release for Adversity For Sale read. “Through this book, his goal is to give everyone from the block to the boardroom a message of hope to get through their days.”

Adversity For Sale is available on Aug. 8, 2023, via HarperCollins Leadership and can be pre-ordered here.