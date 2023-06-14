Jeezy Releasing First Book Titled ‘Adversity For Sale’

Jeezy has delivered two decades worth of elite lyricism, and now his pen will take on another medium. The 45-year-old is putting out his first book titled Adversity For Sale.

The Atlanta rapper made the announcement on Tuesday (June 13) via Instagram, saying “his is for all my day ones and everybody that’s been down with me since the beginning. This is the greatest story never told.” The Snofall rapper plans to use the highs and lows of his life to “motivate the hustlers, entrepreneurs, and believers” through this book.

“Jeezy will use parts of his story to illustrate some rules and principles he’s used to get him through his darkest days and kept him going, even when it felt impossible to go any further and the odds stacked against him felt insurmountable,” a press release for Adversity read. “Through this book, his goal is to give everyone from the block to the boardroom a message of hope to get through their days.” Adversity For Sale is available for purchase on Aug. 8 via HarperCollins Leadership and can be pre-ordered here.

