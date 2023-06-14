Skip to main content
Jeezy Releasing First Book Titled ‘Adversity For Sale’

"This is for all my day ones and everybody that's been down with me since the beginning," he wrote.

Jeezy at 'Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts' screening, wearing a Black sweater, Black and white fitted hat, and Black shades.
Jeezy attends the Atlanta Jeezy Screening of Paramount Pictures' "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" at IPIC Theaters on June 07, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Derek White/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Jeezy has delivered two decades worth of elite lyricism, and now his pen will take on another medium. The 45-year-old is putting out his first book titled Adversity For Sale.

The Atlanta rapper made the announcement on Tuesday (June 13) via Instagram, saying “his is for all my day ones and everybody that’s been down with me since the beginning. This is the greatest story never told.” The Snofall rapper plans to use the highs and lows of his life to “motivate the hustlers, entrepreneurs, and believers” through this book.

“Jeezy will use parts of his story to illustrate some rules and principles he’s used to get him through his darkest days and kept him going, even when it felt impossible to go any further and the odds stacked against him felt insurmountable,” a press release for Adversity read. “Through this book, his goal is to give everyone from the block to the boardroom a message of hope to get through their days.” Adversity For Sale is available for purchase on Aug. 8 via HarperCollins Leadership and can be pre-ordered here.

Jeezy has been in a reflective state for all of 2023, evident in his Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 concert in February that featured backing from the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. The night, dedicated to his seminal 2005 album, also featured the “Go Crazy” rapper reconciling his differences with Quality Control founder Kevin “Coach K” Lee.

“They say for your blessings to really start, you have to have a clean slate. Tonight, two Black men settle their differences,” Coach K said on the microphone to a rousing applause from the audience before telling the story of their time working together to their eventual fallout.

