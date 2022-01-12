Jeezy And Jeanie Mai Welcome Their First Child Together

Jeezy and Jeanie Mai have added a newborn baby to their family. Mai confirmed the birth of the couple’s first child together on Instagram on Tuesday (Jan. 11.) It was not revealed whether or not that is the birth date of the infant. Neither the baby’s gender nor name was made public, however, she has frequently referred to the child as Baby J as she documented her pregnancy on social media.

“I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family,” wrote Mai on Instagram. “Baby Jenkins is here.”

The 43-year-old The Real co-host revealed her pregnancy in September 2021, sharing maternity photos with Women’s Health magazine and discussing her journey to motherhood, including using in-vitro fertilization, previously having a miscarriage, and keeping the pregnancy private.

“I wondered if I was being punished. I wondered if I’d jinxed myself or cursed myself,” she expressed. “My entire life, I never wanted children. When I say never, I’m talking a hard-stop never.”

Mai added, “Falling in love with Jeezy made me see life differently for myself. Our love is honest, pure, and safe…something I hadn’t felt as a child.”

The couple tied the knot in a private Atlanta ceremony back in March 2021.

“We were really looking forward to having all of our friends and family there to celebrate,” Jeannie told Vogue.

“But we had to change all of our wedding plans due to COVID. After Jeezy’s mother unexpectedly passed, we quickly learned that life is too short. And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife. So we decided to turn our original wedding into a mini-mony, where we exchanged our vows in front of our immediate family and a few close friends.”