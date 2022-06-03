Jeannie Mai And Jeezy’s Daughter Monaco Makes Public Debut

On Thursday (June 2), TV host and digital producer Jeannie Mai took a backseat to “the real” star—baby Monaco!

Only five months after welcoming a baby girl into the world with husband and rapper Jeezy, the former The Real personality finally gave fans a first look at the couple’s new bundle of joy, Monaco Mai Jenkins.

In a video shared to Jeannie Mai’s Hello Hunnay Youtube account, Mai teased that viewers were “going to meet somebody very, very special in my life… Somebody new, somebody shiny, somebody who smells so good. Like five-months-old good.”

Building up the anticipation, Mai shared a collection of photos and videos over a span of the little one’s first few months out of the womb. Footage included the baby’s first giggles, her first Lunar New Year (a nod to her Asian heritage), quality time with her paternal grandparents, and even appearances from fellow The Real co-hosts. Mai then gave her fans a return on their investment by bringing out baby Monaco, accompanied by her own mother, Olivia Mai.

As a nervous mom, Mai explained, “It’s such a weird combination between being so excited about something but knowing that the world is a really mean place sometimes. I can protect myself, I can block y’all, I can ignore the comments, but you can’t do that with the baby, you know, so this is why it was so hard for me to get to this place to share Monaco. Please excuse the nerves cause this was the entire last five months but I promise I’m ready.”

Wearing the cutest leopard-print romper while matching grandma Olivia, baby Monaco was more than camera-ready.

Jeannie Mai has been very open about her reservations regarding not only showing the world her greatest creation but also her struggles with breastfeeding.

“For the past three months, I’ve been by myself with my own little thoughts trying my hardest to get any squeeze of milk possible outside my breasts,” she explained in a May 19 YouTube video. “It was really, really, really upsetting.”

She continued, “You feel so defeated when your baby’s hungry… You’re not producing enough for the baby. You’re seeing all these commercials and other women and even Instagram showing these amazing pictures of moms bonding with their kids breastfeeding.”

After learning more about the struggles of naturally feeding her baby, Mai said it was the “first time I get to connect with moms,” and added, “I really just want to hear so much from everybody out there and I have so much to learn.”