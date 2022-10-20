Jeezy Was Set To Appear On Kanye West‘s Shelved ’The Shop’ Episode

Rapper Young Jeezy attends The 2016 Def Jam Holiday Party sponsored by VH1 "The Breaks," Champs Sports, Tanqueray 10 & Zacapa Rum at Spring Place on December 15, 2016 in New York City.

The cancellation of HBO’s The Shop‘s episode featuring Kanye West unintentionally resulted in the nixing of rapper Jeezy’s own appearance on the show. The veteran trap star, who is currently gearing up for the release of SNOFALL, his forthcoming collaborative project with DJ Drama, recently spoke about the ordeal and its effect on his own promotional roll-out.

“I was just there to do my thing,” the newlywed said of his shelved appearance while on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning. “But again, it’s not my business or place to speak on another man. That’s just how I’m rocking.” Jeezy continued, adding, “I was a little like, ‘Damn. They canceled me. I gotta go see Ebro now. I got a project coming out.’”

Jeezy also revealed how he was informed that his episode wouldn’t air and says he doesn’t hold any grudges against any of the parties involved for the outcome. “I can’t say I understood why they took it off. I just know that I came there, we did it, and I got a call. They said, ‘It’s a wrap.’ I didn’t take it personally.”

Rapper Young Jeezy attends the Debra Lee Pre-BET Awards Dinner at Vibiana on June 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

The Atlanta rep’s comments come in the wake of news of The Shop‘s decision to pull the plug on Kanye’s planned episode, citing incendiary remarks the Donda 2 rapper made during its filming.

Maverick Carter, one of the heads of the show, released a statement addressing the move and his refusal to give Kanye’s divisive views a platform.

“Kanye was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments, the Ohio native said. “Unfortunately, he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes.”

Watch Jeezy’s interview with the Ebro in the Morning team below.