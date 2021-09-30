Jeezy Partners With French Liquor Brand Naud Spirits

As Jeezy continues to expand his empire far beyond the trap house, the next step in the rapper’s evolution as a mogul is his new partnership with French liquor brand, Naud Spirits.

Best known for its rich cognac, vodka, and gin, Naud Spirits is looking to tap into Jeezy’s influence in the urban market, as well as his acumen in the business of alcohol. The Atlanta rep expounded on his decision to join forces with Naud Spirits and how the partnership will be mutually beneficial in a statement coinciding with the news.

“Naud’s rich history as one of the most forward-thinking distilleries in France, combined with my knowledge and experience in growing brands, particularly in the hospitality and spirits industry, has tremendous potential to see explosive growth here in the U.S.,” he explained.

Jeezy also shared the latest edition to his portfolio with his fans via a photo of the press release on Twitter, writing, “When you been where I been. It make it hard to fail. Today we celebrating life and new endeavors @NaudSpirits.”

When you been where I been. It make it hard to fail. Today we celebrating life and new endeavors ? @NaudSpirits pic.twitter.com/mpSdoaXcKn — Sno (@Jeezy) September 28, 2021

Prior to teaming up with Naud, Jeezy played an essential role in the branding of Avion Tequila, which became the third best-selling tequila in the U.S. during his tenure as Avion’s Multicultural Advisor.

In other news, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Jenkins, who wed earlier this year, recently announced they are expecting their first child together.