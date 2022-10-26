Jeezy Buys Himself Property Every Year For His Birthday

Jeezy recently celebrated his 45th birthday this past month, marking another milestone reached in the life of Hip-Hop’s resident Snowman. Most fans may have envisioned the rapper bringing in a new year by gifting himself pricey jewelry or exotic whips, but he recently revealed that his favorite present that money can by is in real estate.

“Every big check I ever got, I bought property,” the SNOFALL creator said during an appearance on the Gillie Da King and Wallo’s Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. “Every time I had a birthday, I buy property. I don’t buy chains, watches, cars, none of that. I buy property.”

Boasting that he currently owns “half of Atlanta” as a result of this practice, the CTE founder shouts out Solo, his business partner and confidant, for steering him toward the real estate lane.

“We went and bought all this land and buildings in the beginning,” he recalled. “I kinda fell back from it because I was touring. I got back and he was like, ‘Come sit down and talk to me.’” The husband and father continued, adding, “He broke out the business and was like, ‘You know this building you bought for such-and-such is worth this now. And this land you bought for this is worth this now.’ I’m looking and I’m like, ‘Damn! We didn’t do anything.’ He was like, ‘That’s what I’m trying to tell you, that’s what real estate is.’ From that day forward, I was stuck.”

Being one to peep game and pass it forward, the Atlanta rep says he made it his business to impart his newfound wisdom on purchasing property and land to his associates in the streets.

“When I got the game, I just really wanted to give it to everybody else ’cause it was sweet! I’m like, ‘Why we flipping bricks when we can be doing this shit? It’s easy!’” he said.

“You ask some of my people like the Lakes, the DJ Dramas, I gave them all the game, all the connects, all the people because they’re getting real money and they’re doing real things. And they’re gonna turn their artists on and people they know.” The rapper further voiced his enthusiasm for helping others build their own knowledge in the property ownership realm, concluding, “For me, it’s like, ‘I can’t buy all the property so let’s do it together!’”

Earlier this month, Jeezy and DJ Drama released their collaborative project SNOFALL, which includes features from Lil Durk, EST Gee, and 42 Dugg.

Watch Jeezy’s Million Dollaz Worth of Game interview below.