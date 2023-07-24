Jeezy Stopped Smoking Weed For 10 Years After “Bad Trip”

While visiting the Dope As Usual podcast recently, Jeezy revealed a time in his life when he gave up weed for 10 years after having a “bad trip.” The Atlanta rep also shared that his bad experience with the herb caused him hospitalization.

Jeezy detailed the incident, which happened years ago when he was hustling in the streets. He believed a woman purposely sprinkled “crumbs” of crack cocaine into his weed.

“What we would do when we cut up the rocks is we would put them in a bag and we’d call it shake, and it’d be like the crumbs,” he explained. “She was like, ‘Yo, cuz. Let me get the crumbs.’ I’m like, ‘Alright, cool, whatever. So I gave her the crumbs. We hanging out that night and I’m like, ‘Man, I want some weed’ and she says, ‘Sh*t, your cuz got some!’ So I called her, I was like, ‘Yo let me get some weed.’

“I get the weed from her. We riding around, we listening to 2Pac, we smoking,” he detailed. “[My friend] doesn’t smoke, but we smoking, and I’m listening and the music sounds like it’s chasing me [laughs]. I’m the most paranoid I’ve been. I think I’m gonna die. He take me to the hospital. I’m sitting there and when they got me back around I said, ‘Yo, do you think she put those crumbs in the weed to make it more potent?’ I still didn’t get the truth out of her, but I stopped smoking for like 10 years after that.”

“I was more afraid ’cause a lot of my friends, we started off hustling and a few of ’em started smoking crack, and by this time I’m knee deep in it.”

Another rapper who admitted to having to give up the plant was Method Man. The rapper and actor appeared on Maino’s Kitchen Talk podcast in 2022 and revealed that he quit smoking weed during the filming of his 2001 comedy How High.

When Maino asked the Power actor if he smoked weed forreal while filming the stoner flick, Meth responded, “At first, yeah.” He then added that producers started to notice that after filming scenes and breaking, he and Redman would come back on set “different.”

He continued, “The producer Stacey Sher — I remember she pulled me to the side and she was like, ‘You know after this I’m gonna still be a producer? My face isn’t on the screen, but I’ll get my credit. That’s your face on the screen. How do you wanna be seen?’ You right, you right.”

