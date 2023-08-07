Jennifer Aniston Gets Dragged For Misinterpreting Jamie Foxx’s ‘Fake Friends’ Comment

Jamie Foxx’s fans are demanding Jennifer Aniston apologize to the actor after misinterpreting comments he made about “fake friends” and telling her 42.8 million Instagram followers that the his post was antisemitic.

On Friday (Aug. 4), Foxx, 55, took to Instagram with a since-deleted cryptic message that read, “THEY KILLED THIS DUDE NAMED JESUS… WHAT DO YOU THINK THEY’LL DO TO YOU???! #FakeFriends #FakeLove.”

The phrase is a common colloquialism referring to Judas betraying Jesus, but Aniston assumed the “they” in Foxx’s post was referring to the Jewish community. This led her to tell her fanbase via her Instagram stories, “This makes me really sick. I did not ‘like’ this post on purpose or by accident. And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds — I do NOT support any form of antisemitism. And I do not tolerate HATE of any kind. Period.”

The Oscar-winning actor later apologized to the Jewish community and those offended by his post by clarifying that he was talking about being betrayed by a fake friend and nothing more.

Jennifer Aniston owes Jamie Foxx an apology because this is just silly pic.twitter.com/2JztPYgSIB — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 5, 2023

Considering Foxx had just returned to the public eye since his health scare, his devoted fans immediately rushed to his defense.

Journalist Reecie Colbert tweeted, “This is what happens when in-group speak is broadcast to people who have zero Black cultural competency and have never been around Black people in a familial setting. It’s obvious to us what he meant, but our own cultural context has zero value or consideration outside of us.”

To which Phil Lewis, Senior Editor at Huff Post, added, “I feel like the hashtags would make it clear to me that he’s speaking about a specific situation rather than an entire community.”

White people, white people, white people STAY THE FUCK OUT OF BLACK PEOPLES BUSINESS. #JenniferAniston#JamieFoxx pic.twitter.com/z0YTlfqXWV — Dee Robe (@Melanindope1) August 6, 2023

Actress Nessa Noel later tweeted a sentiment that many people agreed with. “Jamie Foxx is better than me. I would’ve never deleted that post ESPECIALLY knowing what I meant by it. WE knew what he meant. She’s the one that didn’t and KAREN’d herself in his business,” she wrote.

Aniston has not issued an apology, but did turn off her Instagram comments as they were being flooded by supporters of Foxx.