Jennifer Hudson Revisits Original ‘American Idol’ Audition 20 Years Later

Jennifer Hudson has revisited her American Idol audition two decades later, as she posted original footage of that life-changing day.

The EGOT star took to Instagram on Sunday (Aug. 19), with a clip of her audition from the third season of the reality singing competition. Hudson reflected on where she was 20 years ago and today.

“It was on this very day in 2003 that my best friend @wallybean1 and I traveled all the way to Atlanta, Georgia for my American Idol audition ! 20 years, yall! Look at God !!” she wrote.

She added, “I hopped on that American Idol roller coaster and it has been going ever since ! I’ve lived a lot of life since that day, but I’m still that same girl from the South Side of Chicago trying to get to my goals ! Thank u all for being on this journey with me!”

The throwback shows Hudson — who was a former Disney cruise performer — singing “Share Your Love With Me,” by Aretha Franklin for Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson, and Paula Abdul.

Hudson received her ticket to Hollywood, where she would go on to compete against famed contestant Fantasia Barrino, who won the competition that season. The “Spotlight” singer finished in seventh place.

Finalists (Front) Camile Velasco, (standing, L to R) Amy Adams, Leah LaBelle, Diana DeGarmo, Jon Peter Lewis, Jasmine Trias, LaToya London, Matt Rogers, (Rear, Standing L to R) John Stevens, Jennifer Hudson, George Huff and Fantasia Barrino pose at Fox’s celebration of Americn Idols Top 12 finalists at Pearl on March 10, 2004 in West Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Since American Idol, the songstress has gone on to chase her wildest dreams as she’s won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award. The Chicago native has also released four studio albums, as well as starred in films Dreamgirls, Respect, and more.

Additionally, Hudson has worked on the hit Broadway musical A Strange Loop and secured numerous other accolades.

Currently, the mom-of-one hosts her own self-titled daytime talk show The Jennifer Hudson Show.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. I love people,” she told LA Times‘ Greg Braxton back in September. “It’s a natural part of me. Just as much as I come from a singing background, I come from a talking background. That’s where I get my inspiration, my energy from. Being around people, hearing their stories, seeing their passions.”

She added, “I’ve been blessed to have a platform to be able to achieve an EGOT. Now I want to be able to give others that chance. Come on my show, let me see your superpower, let me see your talent. What do you want to celebrate?”