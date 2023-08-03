Jennifer Hudson On Dating As A Single Mom: ‘I’m Extra Careful And Cautious’

If you ask Jennifer Hudson about Common, you may not get an answer. But during her recent interview with Real Simple, the 41-year-old opened up about what it’s been like dating as a single mom amid rumors of a potential romance with Common.

“My mom didn’t believe in having just anybody around her children, and I’m the same way,” said the mother of one. “I’m extra careful and cautious. I also know that, as a kid, you don’t want to see your mama with nobody. So I’m very sensitive to that. It took a long time to date. Because obviously, my focus has been on my child. It’s always about the energy of who you’re bringing into your circle. I’m very funny and sensitive about those things.”

When asked directly about the “Come Close” rapper, Hudson coyly replied, “I’ll leave that where it is.”

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for EIF

“Mr. Common—Rashid is what we call him—he is a beautiful, beautiful, beautiful man. And that’s all I will say,” said the EGOT winner at the end of the chat, leaving the rumor mill swirling.

It was confirmed not too long ago that Common had broken up with Tiffany Haddish. The Girls Trip actress shared that the split was not mutual and explained, “It was more him saying, ‘I think this relationship has run its course.’”

Dating aside, Hudson is gearing up for the second season of her hit daytime talk show. “I feel like the show is every bit of who I am and how I connect with people,” said the Dreamgirls actress. “The only difference is the cameras are rolling. I want it to be a platform where everyone can sit on the couch and tell their story and be celebrated. Everyone has a superpower, a talent—not only playing an instrument or acting or dancing or singing, but whatever you’re passionate about. I get to be around people who specialize in something. And because they’re so into what they’re into, I’m intrigued.”

Despite its season two renewal, Hudson’s self-titled talk show’s premiere date has not been announced.