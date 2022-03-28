Jennifer Hudson’s Ex Auctions Off Her Engagement Ring Nearly 5 Years After Split

After 10 years together, Jennifer Hudson and lawyer-reality star, David Otunga split in the fall of 2017. The couple got engaged in September 2008, after a year of dating, but never made wedding plans.

Now, nearly five years after their break-up, news has surfaced that Otunga is auctioning off the singer’s engagement ring. The Neil Lane-created, 5-carat, cushion-cut diamond ring is estimated to be worth $45,000. Per TMZ, Otunga has partnered with IDoNowIDont.com to auction off the ring and plans to give a portion of the proceeds to his father’s eponymous organization, the Moses Otunga Foundation, which offers aid to children in Kenya.

The ring, initially priced at $80,000, is considered to be “one of the most sought-after celebrity engagement rings” and is a VIP listing on the website. In the description, it is noted that “Otunga commissioned Neil Lane to design the one-of-a-kind bauble for Ms. Hudson. This is the same ring Ms. Hudson wore when she received her Grammy Award from the late Whitney Houston [in 2009].”

The Respect star returned the ring after the split. She also requested and received a restraining order against her ex-fiancé in “the best interest of their son,” according to reports.

The 40-year-old “Spotlight” singer also claimed Otunga exhibited “increasingly aggressive, threatening and harassing” behavior after he suspected she’d been having an affair with a music producer and allegedly used a firearm to “taunt, intimidate and frighten” her. Otunga’s attorney denied the allegations in the following statement.

“Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate … that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him,” read the statement. “Mr. Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties’ only child.”

Hudson and Otunga share one child together, David Jr., and settled on a custody agreement in 2019. The details of the agreement remain private at their request.