Jennifer Hudson Shies Away From Questions About Dating “Beautiful Man” Common

Jennifer Hudson isn’t spilling the beans on whether she’s dating Common or not, but she has great things to say about him.

On Monday (July 31), TMZ caught up with the multi-faceted EGOT star as she enjoyed lunch at Il Pastaio Restaurant in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The outlet then proceeded to ask her about her rumored romance with prolific rapper Common, who she’s been spotted out with multiple times. However, the singer and actress decided to play coy about the status of their relationship.

“Rumors say a lot of things,” Hudson told the cameraman when asked about them being an item. “But he’s a beautiful man, I will give you that,” she added. The paparazzo then complimented both her and Common, calling them “the cutest couple,” to which Hudson replied, “Thank you.”

She also proclaimed that a future musical collaboration with the fellow Chicagoan, “would be dope.”

See clip below.

Although the entertainers have been friends for some time now, the pair was first rumored to be dating back in February when they were seen having dinner at Nobu in Malibu. To add, the Dreamgirls actress also tributed the 51 year old for his birthday this passing March.

“Team Jhud pls help me wish one of the brightest lights, a Chicago and hip hop legend, the one and only @common a very happy birthday on today!” she wrote on Instagram.

Reportedly, the two traveled together to London for Fourth of July weekend to see the Tony-winning musical A Strange Loop. The pair took a photo with the entire cast onstage, to which a source told Daily Mail, “They arrived to the show individually to avoid any commotion but away from prying eyes, they were very much in each other’s company.”

Common has not confirmed nor denied a relationship with Hudson, but has said great things about her character.

“I’ve always been inspired by her,” he said on the Today show in last month. “She’s one of the most beautiful people I ever met on the planet. Incredible heart, and she’s just dope, man. Seeing her evolve from an actress and singing, she’s doing so many things and now her talk show, she’s amazing, she’s inspiring.”

“I’m grateful to know her.”

Most recently, Common was linked to Tiffany Haddish before breaking up late last year. Before Haddish, the emcee reportedly dated Serena Williams and Taraji P. Henson.