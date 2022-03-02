Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show To Launch On Fox This Fall

Jennifer Hudson is headed to daytime television with the arrival of her new eponymous talk show on FOX. Though The Jennifer Hudson Show isn’t technically replacing The Ellen Show, which is ending later this year after a 19-season run, it is being positioned as FOX Television Studios’ new flagship daytime talk show.

“I have experienced so much in my life; I’ve seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between, but as my mother always told me, ‘Once you think you’ve seen it all, just keep on living,’” Hudson shared in a statement. “People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning—twenty years ago—and I’m so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all. I have always loved people, and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return. And I couldn’t be more thrilled to do it alongside this incredible team. We’re about to have a lot of fun and shake things up a little bit!”

Mike Darnell, the President of Unscripted and Alternative Television at Warner Bros., who has a long-time working relationship with Hudson, expressed in a statement, “I knew that Jennifer was a force to be reckoned with from the moment I met her nearly 20 years ago. From her Grammy-winning career in music, to her Oscar-winning acting career, Jennifer’s amazing talent, big heart and authenticity shine through in everything she does. I am thrilled to be working with her in this new role. She’s a natural, and I know audiences will embrace her in their homes every day.”

The Oscar-winner’s show is under Ellen DeGeneres’ production company with two Ellen executive producers serving as showrunners. Hudson’s show will also launch on Hearst Television. The Jennifer Hudson Show will be the second American Idol alum-led daytime talk show following the arrival of The Kelly Clarkson Show, which has been renewed through 2023.