Jennifer Lopez Marries Ben Affleck In Intimate Vegas Ceremony

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have taken their evolved romance to the next level. J.Lo is now Mrs. Affleck after the pair wed in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas, as confirmed in her newsletter shared on Sunday, July 17.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the Marry Me actress wrote about her recent nuptials.

Lopez confirmed she and Affleck wed on Saturday, July 16, after obtaining a marriage license earlier that day. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” she continued. “…We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed).”

The Afflecks met in 2001 on the set of their film, Gigli. Following her separation from Cris Judd in June 2002, “Bennifer” became an item ahead of filming their next film, Jersey Girl. Ben proposed in November 2002, but after postponing their 2003 wedding, their relationship ended in 2004. By June 2004, Lopez married Marc Anthony, and Affleck married Jennifer Garner in June 2005.

After a string of high-profile breakups, Bennifer reunited in April 2021, and within a year’s time, they were engaged yet again.

Lopez considered their wedding to be “the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”

Alexa, play “Dear Ben” by Jennifer Lopez. pic.twitter.com/5pwwp5Ghfm — Nicholas Hautman (@nickhautman) July 17, 2022

She signs off with her new name: “With love, ⁰Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck” pic.twitter.com/kxQDgUWsgx — David Mack (@davidmackau) July 17, 2022

“They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love,’” the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer added in her newsletter. “We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to. Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for. With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

