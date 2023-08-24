Jermaine Dupri To Be Honored At 2023 BMAC Gala

The Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) has revealed its 2023 honorees, celebrating individuals and organizations who have affected positive change and helped improve equity within the community. Announced on Wednesday (Aug. 23), the esteemed class includes Jermaine Dupri, Keke Palmer, Trae The Truth, and more.

“The BMAC Gala has come to be regarded as a night where our music industry family isn’t celebrating the standard accolades: the number of streams on a hit song, or how many tickets have sold on a world tour, or who has the most No. 1s,” expressed Black Music Action Coalition Co-Founder Caron Veazy in a statement.

“The BMAC Gala has become synonymous with the importance of centering awareness on equality and equity. It’s an evening where we come together to shine a light on the incredible contributions of the honorees, and to celebrate the impact they’ve made on the journey towards social justice.”

Keke Palmer attends the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 15, 2023 in New York City. Noam Galai/Getty Images

Dupri is set to receive the BMAC Clarence Avant Trailblazer Award for his work and success as a Hip-Hop artist, award-winning producer, songwriter, author, DJ, and CEO of So So Def. Palmer, as well as Dr. Menna Demessie, and Jesse Collins will be recognized with BMAC Social Impact Awards.

Additional honorees include co-founder and CEO of Lava for Good and Lava Media Jason Flom, and rapper and activist Trae tha Truth with BMAC Change Agent Awards. Rolling Loud Co-Founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler will receive the BMAC 365 Award. More awards are slated to be revealed ahead of the event.

Clarence Avant attends the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Taking place on Sept. 21 in Los Angeles, the BMAC also disclosed plans to honor the late Clarence Avant, who was on the organization’s advisory board. The 2023 gala is produced by Primary Wave and Jesse Collins Entertainment and is presented by Live Nation with support from partners Variety and Apple Music.

“As we come together at this year’s BMAC Gala, we celebrate the passion, artistry, and activism that burns bright in the hearts of our honorees. They all have fearlessly embraced the power of music and entertainment to drive change and transcend boundaries,” detailed BMAC Co-Founder/Chair Prophet “Willie” Stiggers.

“With heavy hearts, we also pay tribute to the Black Godfather, Clarence Avant. He trail-blazed the path that we all walk on, and his impact is immeasurable.”

Co-founder Shawn Holiday added, “BMAC will always be honored to have had him on our advisory board. His life, and contributions to the industry, are unparalleled, his legacy will live on forever.”