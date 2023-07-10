Jermaine Dupri Exploring The History Of Atlanta’s Magic City Strip Club In New Docuseries

After nearly 40 years of being one of Atlanta’s main attractions, fans will soon get to know the true history behind Magic City in the form of a three-part docuseries.

Magic City: An American Fantasy just wrapped production and was backed by Jermaine Dupri, actress and Atlanta Hawks co-owner Jami Gertz, and Drake’s DreamCrew Entertainment.

Dubbed as the “Black Studio 54” and powered by the sentiment, “If the girls in Magic City dance to it, it’s a hit,” the series will provide insight into the club’s founder, Michael “Mr. Magic” Barney, and the personal lives of the women behind building Magic City’s “mystique,” according to Deadline.

“Magic City is a second home for me,” said Dupri in a statement. “It’s the one place where celebrities, hustlers, politicians, and Atlanta locals all come together. I’ve watched it evolve over the years from a local joint to an internationally recognized spot. It’s about time we tell this story the right way.”

Gertz chimed in, “The inner workings of Magic City and its prevalence in Hip-Hop are remarkably mysterious – it’s a wonder the story has yet to be told. Atlanta is my adopted home and a place I’m looking forward to celebrating through this story.”

Series creator Cole Brown added, “This is a unique story of Black entrepreneurship and empire-building in a city that is the beating heart of Black culture. I’m ecstatic to be working with a team that will give this story the authenticity and platform it deserves.”

Magic City: An American Fantasy will also spotlight the connection the club has with some of Hip-Hop’s finest. Directed by Charles Todd, the docuseries will be “immersing viewers in a network of intertwining relationships between hip-hop, crime, women’s sexuality & commodification, Black entrepreneurship, and socio-economic politics” with the help of archival footage and interviews from the likes of Quavo, Killer Mike, Big Boi, Nelly, Shaq, and 2 Chainz.

A release date has yet to been announced.