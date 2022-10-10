Jermaine Dupri Confirms So So Def And Bad Boy ‘Verzuz’ Battle

Jermaine Dupri has confirmed that a Verzuz battle between his So So Def Records and Diddy’s Bad Boy Records is still in the works.

The producer appeared at ONE Musicfest in Atlanta over the weekend and gave fans an update on the pending showdown between the two historic labels. “I’m saying this to let y’all know, the So So Def and Bad Boy Verzuz is happening,” Dupri revealed on stage during the event, which took place on Saturday (Oct. 8) and Sunday (Oct. 9) at Centennial Olympic Park.

The news of Dupri and Diddy going head to head comes amid a recent lawsuit settlement between Verzuz founders Timbaland and Swizz Beatz and Triller, which acquired the brand in 2021. The musicians previously levied accusations of not being fully compensated by Triller per their initial agreement, claiming to have only received two payments from the streaming platform.

Now that the two sides have renegotiated the terms of their deal, Timbaland and Swizz are looking forward to resuming their series of live performances pitting the biggest names in Hip-Hop and R&B against one another.

“Verzuz has always been a platform that is by the artists, for the artists and with the people,” read their joint statement after the settlement. “We’re glad to come to an amicable agreement with Triller and continue giving fans the music and community that they’ve come to know and love from the brand.”

A Verzuz matchup between Jermaine Dupri and Diddy has been broached on numerous occasions, with Dupri openly inviting his East Coast counterpart to bring all the smoke to a battle. In 2021, during the Verzuz featuring Fat Joe and Ja Rule, Dupri, who was actually in attendance for the live event, threw down the gauntlet on social media and called Diddy out by name.

“Somebody let Diddy know I’m [at the Madison Square Garden] right now!” he tweeted. “And he gon need some training for me.”

However, Diddy initially balked at Dupri’s offer, arguing that his catalog lacks the hit records and cultural staples when compared to his, which he noted in response to the Atlanta rep’s challenge.

“Beloved you my ni**a but your arms too short to box with God!!!” Diddy wrote at the time. “You ain’t got enough hits. I’ll smash you with just Biggie n Mary [J. Blige]. But I do have the upmost [sic] respect on you as a musical legend.”

Diddy, who was more interested in a Verzuz battle between himself and Dr. Dre, has since voiced his willingness to go head-to-head with Dupri in light of Dre declining to appear on Verzuz for the time being.

Watch Jermaine Dupri speak on the So So Def Verzuz battle against Diddy and Bad Boy below.