Jermaine Dupri To Be Honored At King Of Soul Music Festival By The Otis Redding Foundation

Jermaine Dupri is set to be honored by the Otis Redding Foundation at the second annual King Of Soul Music Festival this September.

The So So Def mogul will be presented with the Otis & Zelma Redding Award of Respect. Held in Macon, Ga., on Sept. 8-9, the festival also serves as a fundraiser for the Otis Redding Center for the Arts, and a celebration of what would’ve been the late crooner’s 82nd birthday.

“The Reddings and Otis III became my musical family before the world knew of Jermaine Dupri,” expressed the music executive in a statement. “While I understand the family is honoring me, in my mind, I am also honoring them for all they have allowed me to do, see, and be a part of at a time when they didn’t have to.”

Karla Redding-Andrews, the foundation’s vice president and executive director, added, “We are thrilled to honor Jermaine Dupri at this year’s King of Soul Music Festival. Jermaine and his father Michael Mauldin have been connected to the Redding family since he was a young man visiting the Big ‘O’ Ranch with his dad… He was very close to my brother Otis III, who passed away in April, and credits him with teaching him to make beats. Jermaine aligns with Otis Redding’s spirit and the foundation’s mission to inspire and empower young artists.”

The two-day festival will be kicked off by Atlanta’s Orchestra Noir on Sept. 8 with “An Evening of Respect” concert at the historic Macon City Auditorium. The following night will feature The Big “O” Homecoming Show & Dance at the Capitol Theatre. A select group of artists, who have yet to be announced, will pay tribute to Redding’s eternal musical legacy.

Additionally, the “Try A Little Tenderness” singer is among the 2024 class of those getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.