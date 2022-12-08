Jerrod Carmichael To Host 2023 Golden Globes

Jerrod Carmichael is set to host “Hollywood’s Party of the Year,” the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

“We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards,” Helen Hoehne, President of the HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association), shared in a statement. ”His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live. Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.”

Executive producer Jesse Collins added, “Jerrod is a phenomenal talent with a fresh perspective and excellent comedic style. We’re all thrilled to have him host this year’s show.”

The newly-minted Emmy winner scored a win for his comedy special Rothaniel, during which he came out as gay. He told Rolling Stone, “I don’t feel like a liar anymore. I’ve been using the word ‘sturdy’ a lot lately. Like, I feel sturdy. I think I’m accepting a lot of things in my life and not fighting it anymore.”

Over the years, Carmichael reflected on the subtle comments he made regarding his sexuality. His writing partner, Ari Katcher, remembered the former sitcom creator stated, “I like girls’ pretty faces, I like guys’ pretty faces and then it became explicit stories about sex with men. Then it became, ‘I’m gay and it’s important for me to say that.’”

His public coming out was more about Carmichael coming to terms with it internally. “I’m saying it to friends. I’m digging through years of bulls**t. I’m doing psychoanalysis and becoming more open, more honest, more direct,” the 35-year-old explained.

The Golden Globe nominations will be announced on Monday, Dec. 12. The three-hour telecast—that is considered to be the official kickoff to the 2023 award season—will air live on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.