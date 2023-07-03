Skip to main content
Jesseca Harris-Dupart Buys Pregnant Wife Da Brat Tesla As Pre-Push Gift

Judy is keeping her promise to give her wife the world.

Da Brat and Jesseca "Judy" Dupart-Harris pre-push gift son's birth
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for AMC Networks

Ahead of the birth of their baby boy, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart-Harris has surprised her wife, Da Brat, with a new Tesla as her pre-push gift.

“SURPRISE! wanted to make sure my wife had her PRE-PUSH gift,” wrote the entrepreneur on Instagram when unveiling the surprise on Sunday (July 2). “She always says how I don’t need to buy her anything all she needs is me ….. DAT MAKES ME WANNA GIVE HER DA WORLD and all things in it , all the things she’s ever wanted , wanted to do , wanted to achieve IMA MAKE SURE she gets them , does them and achieves them. My forever , my twin flame , my baby momma , my wife and my business partner. LY @sosobrat.”

Judy had four custom Teslas set aside in blue, black, white, and pink—all covered with balloons — letting Brat make the final decision on which car she’d be leaving with.

With Jodeci’s “Forever My Lady” playing over the recap, it was revealed that Brat selected the white-on-white Tesla. Of the surprise, Judy explained that the decision was made after “fussing for an hour” with the Funkdafied rapper.

Jesseca Harris-Dupart and Da Brat
Judy teased, “After fussing for an hour saying she didn’t want to accept it; had to show her the PAID receipt , she said they can’t do a refund [laughing emojis] she really tried to fight me on this …. But I WON. now back to bed resting ….. ALSO SHE SAID I HAD TO AGREE THAT IF SHE ACCEPTED IT I CANT GIVE HER THE OTHER GIFT – the ACTUAL push gift. unfair ….. and im trying to figure out a way around it.”

The beautiful couple, who wed in February 2022, are expected to welcome their son via C-section any day now.

