Jesseca Harris-Dupart Buys Pregnant Wife Da Brat Tesla As Pre-Push Gift

Ahead of the birth of their baby boy, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart-Harris has surprised her wife, Da Brat, with a new Tesla as her pre-push gift.

“SURPRISE! wanted to make sure my wife had her PRE-PUSH gift,” wrote the entrepreneur on Instagram when unveiling the surprise on Sunday (July 2). “She always says how I don’t need to buy her anything all she needs is me ….. DAT MAKES ME WANNA GIVE HER DA WORLD and all things in it , all the things she’s ever wanted , wanted to do , wanted to achieve IMA MAKE SURE she gets them , does them and achieves them. My forever , my twin flame , my baby momma , my wife and my business partner. LY @sosobrat.”

Judy had four custom Teslas set aside in blue, black, white, and pink—all covered with balloons — letting Brat make the final decision on which car she’d be leaving with.

With Jodeci’s “Forever My Lady” playing over the recap, it was revealed that Brat selected the white-on-white Tesla. Of the surprise, Judy explained that the decision was made after “fussing for an hour” with the Funkdafied rapper.

Judy teased, “After fussing for an hour saying she didn’t want to accept it; had to show her the PAID receipt , she said they can’t do a refund [laughing emojis] she really tried to fight me on this …. But I WON. now back to bed resting ….. ALSO SHE SAID I HAD TO AGREE THAT IF SHE ACCEPTED IT I CANT GIVE HER THE OTHER GIFT – the ACTUAL push gift. unfair ….. and im trying to figure out a way around it.”

The beautiful couple, who wed in February 2022, are expected to welcome their son via C-section any day now.