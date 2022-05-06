Jewell Caples, “The First Lady of Death Row Records,” Dead At 53

R&B singer Jewell Caples, who worked with 2Pac, Snoop Dogg, and Dr. Dre during her time with Death Row Records, has reportedly passed away at age 53. An official cause of death has yet to be confirmed. The news of Caples’ death, which occurred Friday morning (May 6) at 5 a.m., was broken by former head of Death Row security Reggie Wright Jr.

Caples’ passing comes two months after announcing that she’d been hospitalized and was found to have eight pounds of fluid in her heart, lungs, and legs. She was readmitted to the hospital on March 16 and ultimately released on March 21 after receiving treatment, an experience she shared with fans via an Instagram post.

“I was Hospitalized on March 2,2022. Released on a March 5,2022 went home,8lbs of fluid on my heart, lungs, and legs,” Caples wrote. “Went back to hospital March 16th until Today March 21,2022. I Almost Died! Was supposed to be Airlifted to another facility. GOD reverse my symptoms extended me some GRACE! And gave me more time with my Family and Friends! Thank you JESUS for saving my life again! GOD IS REAL!”

A native of Chicago, Caples contributed vocals to tracks by N.W.A. before inking a deal with Death Row Records in 1992. Appearing on albums from Dr. Dre (The Chronic) and Snoop Dogg (Doggystyle), Caples scored the biggest solo hit of her career with her cover of Shirley Brown’s “Woman to Woman,” which peaked at No. 72 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached No. 16 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart. In addition to credits on the Deep Cover and Above the Rim soundtracks, she also appeared on 2Pac’s All Eyez on Me album on the track “Thug Passion” prior to his death.

After fading from the music industry during the aughts, Caples co-wrote and self-published her memoir My Blood My Sweat My Tears, and recently appeared on The Art Of Dialogue YouTube channel for various interviews discussing her life and career.