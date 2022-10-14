Jhené Aiko And Big Sean Expecting A Baby Boy

Big Sean (L) and Jhene Aiko attend PUMA x Big Sean Collection Launch Event at Goya Studios on March 19, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are expecting a baby boy.

During a Los Angeles concert on Thursday (Oct. 13), the duo performed the fan-favorite track “Moments” from Aiko’s 2017 album Trip, affectionately singing to one another in front of the excited audience.

As the song concluded, Sean cradled Aiko’s belly and revealed the gender of their bundle of joy. “Make some noise for my baby boy!” the Dark Sky Paradise emcee shouted to the roaring crowd.

The couple has been together since 2016 and announced their pregnancy on July 22 of this year. Aiko later uploaded an intimate maternity photo of the two entertainers, bare-bodied and serving neo-soul realness.

However, this wasn’t the first time the two were expecting together. On the Detroit rapper’s song “Deep Reverance,” which features Nipsey Hussle, he rapped about Jhené experiencing a miscarriage.

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko pose nude together for maternity shoot. ? pic.twitter.com/qpD7WnkS2Q — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 22, 2022

“Should be a billionaire based on the time off I’m not takin,” Sean rhymed on the track. “Probably why the s**t with me get crazy, and we lost a baby.”

The songstress recently headlined her first solo show at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 17.

The concert also served as a showcase for the singer’s new label venture, ALLEL Sounds, featuring August08 — the first artist signed to the imprint.