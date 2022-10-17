Jhené Aiko And Big Sean’s Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean held a NASA-themed baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday (Oct. 16), to celebrate their unborn child with family and friends. The couple, who have been together since 2016, announced that they were expecting a baby boy while in concert last week.

Arriving in a jokingly-cliché Burberry “baby shower” shirt, Big Sean later changed into a beige suit to match Jhené. In a photo shared on Instagram, Sean, 34, held on to the “Promises” singer as she donned a beautiful beige tulle dress.

He captioned the moment: “Nothing more creative than creating a creation, Baby Shower.”

Sharing a touching video montage of baby shower moments in another post, the Detroit-bred rapper wrote: “The family is growing, we ready for you baby boy.”

Precious moments of Sean and Jhené’s daughter from a previous relationship, Namiko, can be seen throughout the video as well.

On Friday, the duo announced the sex of their baby during a Los Angeles performance. The two affectionately sang Aiko’s popular track, “Moments” from 2017’s Trip, before revealing that they are expecting a baby boy. Shocked fans responded with congratulatory applause.

Sean held on to the L.A.-native’s pregnant belly and shouted through the microphone: “Make some noise for my baby boy!”

The pair announced their pregnancy back in July with an intimate maternity photoshoot. Baring only skin, the two glistened and glowed in the middle of a sepia vignette. However, Sean revealed in his 2020 “Deep Reverence” track featuring Nipsey Hussle that Jhené had previously experienced a miscarriage.

He rapped: “Should be a billionaire based on the time off I’m not taking/ Probably why the sh*t with me get crazy, and we lost a baby.”

In Jhené’s first solo show since announcing that she was with child, the 34-year-old took the stage at The Greek Theater in L.A. to perform her fan-favorite tracks. She also used her performance to introduce her artist, August08 — the first signee to her joint Def Jam label, ALLEL Sounds.

Check out more photos and clips from Jhené Aiko and Big Sean’s baby shower above.