Jhene Aiko And Big Sean Welcome Their First Child

Jhene Aiko and Big Sean attend the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2018-2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2018 in Paris, France.

Jhene Aiko and Big Sean have welcomed their first child together. On Friday (Nov. 18), Jhene and Sean took to their Instagram pages to reveal that the songstress gave birth to a healthy baby boy named Noah Hasani on Nov. 8, 2022.

“After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain, he came, my baby Yoda, my Sani,” she typed in the affectionate post’s caption.

The Detroit rapper echoed Aiko’s sentiments in his own IG post, expressing that Noah is “everything we could ever ask for and more.”

“After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound,” he wrote. “Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. ?Noah?11/8/22.”

Their baby boy arrives more than a month after the couple revealed they were expecting their first child together. While Noah is the Detroit rapper’s first kid, he is Aiko’s second. Chilombo has a 13-year-old daughter, Namiko Love Browner, with R&B singer O’Ryan Omir Browner.

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are the proud parents of a newborn baby boy: Noah Hasani: pic.twitter.com/pjm2Qxde9D — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 19, 2022

Leading up to the birth of Aiko and Sean’s son, TMZ caught up with the Dark Sky Paradise emcee and talked to him about finally experiencing fatherhood. The beloved community activist discussed how he planned to breifly step away from rapping as he begins to focus on his growing family.

“I’m definitely taking some time for it to just be us,” he said. “You got to. Can’t really put a time limit on it. You gotta feel it out. Shout to all the mothers and dads doin’ it, you know?”