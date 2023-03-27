Jhené Aiko’s Car Stolen From Restaurant Valet

Jhené Aiko’s car was stolen this weekend from a valet service. As of now, the Range Rover has not been found and no arrests have been made.

TMZ reported via local law enforcement that the GRAMMY nominee was out to dinner with her family on Saturday (March 25) at the Los Angeles restaurant Tasty Noodles House. She handed over her 2020 white Range Rover and the keys to the valet workers around 8:30 p.m.

About 30 minutes later, the Chilombo artist saw someone driving her vehicle away but assumed it was just one of the employees. As more time passed, the vehicle was never returned. As previously stated, the thief’s identity is currently unknown but it was reported that Aiko had an extra set of keys in her car.

LOS ANGELES – MARCH 14: Jhene Aiko and Big Sean at THE 63rd ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 14, 2021 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+. (Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)

This is surely an inconvenience as the R&B singer recently had her first child with her longtime boyfriend Big Sean back in November 2022. “After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound,” the Detroit rapper wrote in his celebratory Instagram post welcoming their son, Noah Hasani. “Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son.”

Noah becomes Jhené’s second child, following Namiko Love Brewer who she conceived with R&B singer O’Ryan Omir Browner. Namiko joined her mother on the tracks “Sing To Me” from her 2017 album Trip and “Promises” from her 2014 project Souled Out.