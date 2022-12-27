Jhené Aiko Congratulates Her Dad, 78, On His Ninth Child

Jhené Aiko delivered her newborn son last month with rapper Big Sean and is already welcoming another newborn into her life — a baby brother, courtesy of her father, Dr. Karamo Chilombo.

The 78-year-old welcomed his ninth child on Dec. 16 with his wife, making the official announcement via Instagram on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24).

“THE FIRST MEETING OF FATHER AND SUN/SON ON THAT SPECIAL DAY AND HE WAS ALREADY VERY HUNGRY,” he captioned a photo of him gazing at his newest bundle of joy.

In a prior IG post, Dr. Chilombo revealed the baby’s name to be JahSeh-Miyagi as he shared a carousel of photos with Bible verses on each one. The chosen name is presumably derived from Jhené’s late older brother Miyagi Chilombo, who died from brain cancer in 2012.

The Souled Out singer left a “congratulations” and blue heart on an older post where her dad and his wife revealed the gender of their baby. Her sister Mila J also left a blue heart under their father’s announcement.

Amid celebrating the arrival of her newest sibling, Jhené also celebrated the 14th birthday of her eldest daughter Namiko last month — who she shares with Omarion’s younger brother, O’Ryan.

“Happy Birthday Namiko!” the proud mom-of-two wrote. “The most beautifulest girl in the world you’re the coolest person i know my animal loving, actress, anime expert, rockstar, skater girl, artist… i’m so proud of everything you are you may be 14 today, but you will always be my baby love you!!! [blue heart]”

Take a look at the adorable pictures of Dr. Chilombo’s newest son above.